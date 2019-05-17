Jordan Spieth's slump looked like a distant memory Friday at Bethpage Black. Spieth was his vintage self in making six birdies, four on his second nine, and shooting 4-under 66 to climb into solo second midway through the second round of the PGA Championship.

Spieth started on the back nine Friday and quickly got into red numbers for the day, birdieing the par-4 11th from 15 feet.

Spieth rolls in an early birdie to move to -2. 🐦#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/hENBjepb29 — PGA of America (@PGA) May 17, 2019

He slipped a bit with back-to-back bogeys, at Nos. 15 and 16, but made an 8-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th to get one of those shots back. He carried that momentum into the front nine and kicked his final nine off with a 20-foot make at the par-4 first hole.

Two holes later, Spieth's putter was big again as Spieth saved par from 12 feet.

Spieth followed with a 6-foot conversion at the par-5 fourth.

After another birdie at the par-4 seventh, Spieth got a good read from Dustin Johnson before sinking a 40-footer for birdie at the par-3 eighth.

Spieth finished strong with a nice up-and-down par at the par-4 ninth.