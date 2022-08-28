Highlights: Rory McIlroy's best shots from Tour Championship comeback

Rory McIlroy had plenty of highlights in mounting the greatest comeback in Tour Championship history.

McIlroy fired a 4-under 67 Sunday at East Lake to overcome a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler, clipping Scheffler and Sungjae Im by a shot and breaking Camilo Villegas' record from 2008, when he rallied from five shots down after 54 holes to win.

McIlroy bogeyed his opening hole, but two holes later, he stuck his approach at 6 feet at the par-4 third and rolled in his first birdie of the round. He also birdied the par-4 fifth hole from 10 feet to pull within three shots of Scheffler.

The birdie at No. 5 sparked a run of three straight birdies for McIlroy, who canned an 18-footer for birdie at the par-4 seventh after an up-and-down birdie at the par-5 sixth. Just like that, McIlroy was tied with Scheffler for the lead at 20 under.

McIlroy cooled off after that as it appeared Scheffler was righting the ship. However, McIlroy re-tied the lead after a 6-foot birdie make at No. 12.

After making a mess of the par-4 14th hole and carding bogey to again fall out of the lead, McIlroy roared back in a big way at the par-3 15th hole by rolling in a 32-foot birdie on the island green. As he grabbed yet another share of the lead, McIlroy screamed, "Come on!"

With Scheffler bogeying No. 16, McIlroy entered the final two holes with the solo lead. While Scheffler fanned his second shot right at the par-5 18th hole and eventually got in with par, McIlroy got help from the grandstands as he yanked his second into the crowd at the finishing hole.

After the free relief, McIlroy secured the win by tapping in his $18 million par putt.