Highlights: Woods raises putter after birdie on No. 6

Tiger Woods got off to a strong start on the par 3s Friday at Augusta National.

He hit his tee ball to 7 feet on the par-3 fourth and sank the putt for his first birdie of the round. Two holes later, after a bogey at the difficult par-4 fifth, Woods drained a 20-footer at the par-3 sixth.

He even gave patrons a nice putter raise.

