Tiger Woods got off to a strong start on the par 3s Friday at Augusta National.
He hit his tee ball to 7 feet on the par-3 fourth and sank the putt for his first birdie of the round. Two holes later, after a bogey at the difficult par-4 fifth, Woods drained a 20-footer at the par-3 sixth.
He even gave patrons a nice putter raise.
.@TigerWoods draws a roar from the patrons. Three under par for the four-time Masters Champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YvDVrucQH9— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 12, 2019