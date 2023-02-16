×

Highlights: Tiger Woods' opening round at the Genesis Invitational

Getty Images

Tiger Woods made his first official start since The Open Championship on Thursday at the Genesis Invitational. Woods was greeted by a throng of fans, eager to see how he – and playing competitors Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – would fare on Day 1 at Riviera Country Club.

It was certainly a good start. After missing the fairway (above) on the par-5 first, Woods laid up and made a birdie-4.

The 82-time Tour winner looked good early, registering 180-mph ball speed on his tee shot at the par-4 third.

A bogey at the par-3 fourth dropped him to even par, but he made sure that he didn't give another one back at the par-4 fifth, with this nice up and down from a greenside bunker.

Ultimately, the front nine was mostly about making par for Woods. He had another good save below at the sixth and then missed a 13-footer for birdie at the seventh.

But he atoned for that miss by stuffing his approach shot from 113 yards on the par-4 eighth to 3 feet. The birdie moved him back to red numbers.

A 323-yard drive at the ninth put him in position for back-to-back birdies to make the turn, but Woods two-putted for par and a 1-under 34 over his opening half.

He then struggled to start the back nine, making bogey on Nos. 10 and 12. Woods was 1 over par for the tournament when he reached the 166-yard, par-3 16th and stiffed his tee shot to 5 feet. The subsequent birdie got him back to even.

