Highlights: Tiger piles up the birdies in Zozo opening round

Getty Images

After a disastrous start to the Zozo Championship, Tiger Woods racked up the birdies in his first round in Japan.

Woods bogeyed each of his first three holes after starting on the back nine Thursday at Narashino Country Club, but he followed with three straight birdies, beginning with a 12-foot make at the par-5 14th.

Woods capped his first nine with his fourth birdie of the day, at the par-5 18th. He then rattled off another trio of consecutive birdies. His 18-foot make at the par-3 third got him to 2 under, one shot off the lead, and his 8-foot conversion at the par-4 fourth earned him a share of the lead, though briefly.

After Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland moved to 4 under, Woods soon joined them with birdie at the par-3 fifth, his seventh circle in 10 holes.

Two holes later, at the par-3 seventh, Woods drained a 30-foot bomb to move to 5 under and take the outright lead.

