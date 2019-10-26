Highlights: Tiger up to five birdies through 15 holes in Round 2 of Zozo

After getting Friday off because of Typhoon Bualoi, Tiger Woods returned to Narashino Country Club on Saturday for the second round of the Zozo Championship.

Sharing the lead at 6 under with Gary Woodland after Thursday's opening round, Woods kicked off Round 2 with a birdie at the par-4 first hole.

However, Woods gave the shot right back at the par-4 second and followed with a string of pars before getting another birdie putt to drop at the par-3 seventh, which got him back to within two shots of the lead.

Woods carded a 1-under 33 on the front before beginning the back nine with back-to-back birdies, at the shortened par-4 10th (just 140 yards because of standing water) and par-4 11th.

A birdie at the par-3 13th then moved Woods back into a tie for the lead with Woodland at 10 under.

