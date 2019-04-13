As the birdies continued to fall for the field Saturday at Augusta National, Tiger Woods finally found some momentum late on the first nine.

After a bogey at the par-4 fifth hole, Woods birdied the par-3 sixth, par-4 seventh and par-5 eighth holes to close the gap between himself and the Masters leaders.

First, Woods sank an 18-foot birdie putt at No. 6.

And then he stuck his approach at No. 7 and tapped in his second straight birdie.

Woods' third straight birdie came on a two-putt from 13 feet.

Woods was 8 under as he headed to the par-4 ninth, one shot off the lead.