Shibuno (67) vaults into lead heading to final round at Women's British Open

MILTON KEYNES, England -- Hinako Shibuno's dream debut continued Saturday as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women's British Open.

The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.

Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai (72) started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club and stretched it to five as Shibuno had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9. But with Sung Hyun Park also closing in, Buhai stumbled with three bogeys in five holes. The 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, dropped to second at 12 under.

Second-ranked Park was a shot further back in third after a bogey-free 68.

