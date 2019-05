Max Homa might not be a household name yet, but he is well known on golf Twitter as one of the guys with the best jokes. We compiled some of his funniest tweets for you to get a sense of Homa's humor off the golf course. Buckle up and get ready to laugh ...

Now that we can all agree that Homa is one of the funniest guys on golf Twitter, you can follow him and his great sense of humor here.