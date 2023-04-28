Homeless rapper cards ace just four holes into first PGA Tour-sanctioned round

Prior to this week, it’s likely you’ve never heard of Michael Sweeney, the 26-year-old Enfield, Connecticut, native who recently was living out of his car while chasing his professional golf dream.

But on Monday, Sweeney holed a 35-yard bunker shot to get through a 5-for-2 playoff and into his first PGA Tour-sanctioned event, the Korn Ferry Tour’s HomeTown Lenders Championship at The Ledges in Huntsville, Alabama. And Sweeney’s improbable journey was well told by Monday Q Info’s Ryan French before the story unsurprisingly went mainstream.

Well, the story just got even better.

After Thursday’s first round was washed out, Sweeney began his KFT debut on Friday afternoon with birdie. Three holes later, he stepped up to the tee box at the 228-yard, par-3 13th hole … and he aced it. The hole-in-one, with a 4-iron from 230 yards, moved Sweeney, at 3 under through five holes, into a share of the early lead.

In some ways, just getting into the field was a dream feeling for Sweeney. He played only one semester of college golf, at a local community college in Connecticut. He then quit school and for four years worked two jobs, at a bowling alley and an equestrian club.

“You know, cut the grass, shoveled s---, cleaned the horses,” Sweeney explained to French.

Sweeney also competed in amateur events while also creating music with a friend. The amateur rapper’s stage name? MikeyD860.

In 2018, Sweeney moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida, with his dad and turned professional. According to French, Sweeney cashed just five checks in three years, including his first one for just over $33. He also had a new job, this one making sandwiches at a gas-station Subway. When he turned 25, Sweeney moved out of his dad’s house and into a Walmart parking lot. Literally. For four months, Sweeney slept in his 2014 Hyundai Elantra and instead used his pay from working the cart barn at The Florida Club for his golf.

Though Sweeney now has five career wins on the Minor League Golf Tour and earned status for this summer on PGA Tour Canada, he’s still homeless, funds remain tight, and his car? Well, it no longer runs.

Sweeney exhausted much of his current credit card limit on the $500 entry fee for this week’s Monday qualifier. He also had his dad pay for a cheap motel. Though he received offers to upgrade his housing situation, Sweeney declined.

“I was offered host housing and a bunch of nicer hotels, but I don’t want to waste other people’s money,” Sweeney told French. “The hotel I booked is non-refundable. I’m fine here.”

Meanwhile, crowdfunding has seen almost five figures donated to Sweeney’s Venmo account.

“It’s by far the most money I’ve ever had,” he added in speaking again with French. “I almost don’t know what to do.”

After a dream start, he could add to that total at The Ledges.