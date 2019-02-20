MEXICO CITY – The chess game that will be Tiger Woods’ schedule this season has reached an interesting crossroads.

When Woods announced last week that he planned to play this week’s WGC-Mexico Championship the speculation began as to how this might impact where he plays in the run up to the Masters.

Next week’s Honda Classic is a home game for Woods, but that would mean playing four events in a row and likely take the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he’s won eight times, out of the mix. Officials at the Honda Classic said this week they haven’t heard if he will play, but they remain optimistic.

“From here on out, it's very complicated,” Woods said Wednesday in Mexico. “Next week's at home for me, then there's a tournament [Bay Hill] that I've won there eight times. Then another event [The Players] that I've won a couple times. Then the week after that is where [Valspar Championship] I had an unbelievable week last year. So it gets very complicated.”

That assessment doesn’t even include the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will be played the week after the Valspar Championship in Austin, Texas. What is clear is that Woods won’t play all of those events and that his schedule will be a series of concessions – play Bay Hill, skip the Honda Classic; play the Valspar Championship, skip the Match Play, for example.

“That's what I'm trying to figure out, how much to play, how much is too much, how much is not enough, and at the end of the day being race ready enough for [the Masters] and making sure I get enough competitive rounds,” he said. “I've got four events right there in my state that I live in and it gets very complicated.”

Woods has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to commit to the Honda Classic.