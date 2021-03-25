Honda Classic changing dates for 2021-22 PGA Tour season

Matt Jones
Getty Images

The Honda Classic will return to its more traditional spot next season, kicking off the Florida swing, the PGA Tour confirmed on Thursday.

As first reported by the Palm Beach Post, the Honda Classic will take place Feb. 24-27, 2022. It will be the first event after the Tour moves off the West Coast.

The Honda was contested the third weekend in March this season, one week after The Players Championship and before this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which negatively affected its strength of field. Matt Jones won the event by five strokes.

 

More articles like this

Matt Jones
News & Opinion

Jones routs Honda field for first title in 7 years

BY Associated Press  — 

Matt Jones won his first PGA Tour event in seven years, tying a record margin of victory in The Honda Classic.

Brandon Hagy
Golf Central

Honda payout: Sixth alternate Hagy wins, too

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Matt Jones captured The Honda Classic, but he wasn't the only big winner on Sunday. So, too, was runner-up Brandon Hagy.

Aaron Wise
Golf Central

One back at Honda, Wise 4-putts for triple

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Aaron Wise was one shot back with nine holes to play at the Honda Classic before four-putting the par-4 10th.