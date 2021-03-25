Honda Classic changing dates for 2021-22 PGA Tour season

The Honda Classic will return to its more traditional spot next season, kicking off the Florida swing, the PGA Tour confirmed on Thursday.

As first reported by the Palm Beach Post, the Honda Classic will take place Feb. 24-27, 2022. It will be the first event after the Tour moves off the West Coast.

The Honda was contested the third weekend in March this season, one week after The Players Championship and before this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which negatively affected its strength of field. Matt Jones won the event by five strokes.