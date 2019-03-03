Keith Mitchell not only picked up his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he also collected nearly $1.3 million for his victory. Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns from PGA National:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Keith Mitchell 500 1,224,000 2 Rickie Fowler 245 598,400 2 Brooks Koepka 245 598,400 4 Lucas Glover 123 299,200 4 Ryan Palmer 123 299,200 6 Vijay Singh 100 244,800 7 Wyndham Clark 88 219,300 7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 88 219,300 9 Jim Furyk 75 183,600 9 Sergio Garcia 75 183,600 9 Jason Kokrak 75 183,600 12 Ryan Armour 59 137,700 12 Lucas Bjerregaard 0 137,700 12 Bud Cauley 59 137,700 12 Harris English 59 137,700 16 Billy Horschel 50 105,400 16 Charl Schwartzel 50 105,400 16 Michael Thompson 50 105,400 16 Jhonattan Vegas 50 105,400 20 Scott Brown 37 64,736 20 Roberto Castro 37 64,736 20 Ernie Els 37 64,736 20 Brian Gay 37 64,736 20 Talor Gooch 37 64,736 20 Chesson Hadley 37 64,736 20 Russell Henley 37 64,736 20 Max Homa 37 64,736 20 Brian Stuard 37 64,736 20 Matt Wallace 0 64,736 30 Kramer Hickok 24 41,310 30 Patrick Rodgers 24 41,310 30 Adam Schenk 24 41,310 30 Roger Sloan 24 41,310 30 Nick Taylor 24 41,310 30 Justin Thomas 24 41,310 36 Byeong Hun An 14 25,346 36 Daniel Berger 14 25,346 36 Jonas Blixt 14 25,346 36 Julián Etulain 14 25,346 36 Danny Lee 14 25,346 36 Sebastián Muñoz 14 25,346 36 J.T. Poston 14 25,346 36 Sam Saunders 14 25,346 36 Ben Silverman 14 25,346 36 Webb Simpson 14 25,346 36 Matt Jones 14 25,346 36 Peter Malnati 14 25,346 36 Rory Sabbatini 14 25,346 36 Cameron Tringale 14 25,346 36 Gary Woodland 14 25,346 51 Bill Haas 6 15,827 51 Sungjae Im 6 15,827 51 Sung Kang 6 15,827 51 Russell Knox 6 15,827 51 Trey Mullinax 6 15,827 51 Harold Varner III 6 15,827 51 Nick Watney 6 15,827 51 Chase Wright 6 15,827 59 Bronson Burgoon 5 14,620 59 Cameron Davis 5 14,620 59 John Huh 5 14,620 59 Zach Johnson 5 14,620 59 Anirban Lahiri 5 14,620 59 Joaquin Niemann 5 14,620 59 Adam Svensson 5 14,620 59 Vaughn Taylor 5 14,620 67 Martin Kaymer 4 14,008 68 Freddie Jacobson 3 13,804 68 Grayson Murray 3 13,804 70 Hank Lebioda 3 13,600 71 Tyler Duncan 3 13,396 71 Kevin Streelman 3 13,396 73 Sam Burns 3 13,124 73 Hudson Swafford 3 13,124 75 Stewart Cink 2 12,784 75 Austin Cook 2 12,784 75 Jason Dufner 2 12,784 78 Ryan Blaum 2 12,308 78 Stephan Jaeger 2 12,308 78 Jim Knous 2 12,308 78 Richy Werenski 2 12,308 82 Graeme McDowell 2 11,968 83 Drew Nesbitt 0 11,832