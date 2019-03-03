Keith Mitchell not only picked up his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he also collected nearly $1.3 million for his victory. Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns from PGA National:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Keith Mitchell
|500
|1,224,000
|2
|Rickie Fowler
|245
|598,400
|2
|Brooks Koepka
|245
|598,400
|4
|Lucas Glover
|123
|299,200
|4
|Ryan Palmer
|123
|299,200
|6
|Vijay Singh
|100
|244,800
|7
|Wyndham Clark
|88
|219,300
|7
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|88
|219,300
|9
|Jim Furyk
|75
|183,600
|9
|Sergio Garcia
|75
|183,600
|9
|Jason Kokrak
|75
|183,600
|12
|Ryan Armour
|59
|137,700
|12
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|0
|137,700
|12
|Bud Cauley
|59
|137,700
|12
|Harris English
|59
|137,700
|16
|Billy Horschel
|50
|105,400
|16
|Charl Schwartzel
|50
|105,400
|16
|Michael Thompson
|50
|105,400
|16
|Jhonattan Vegas
|50
|105,400
|20
|Scott Brown
|37
|64,736
|20
|Roberto Castro
|37
|64,736
|20
|Ernie Els
|37
|64,736
|20
|Brian Gay
|37
|64,736
|20
|Talor Gooch
|37
|64,736
|20
|Chesson Hadley
|37
|64,736
|20
|Russell Henley
|37
|64,736
|20
|Max Homa
|37
|64,736
|20
|Brian Stuard
|37
|64,736
|20
|Matt Wallace
|0
|64,736
|30
|Kramer Hickok
|24
|41,310
|30
|Patrick Rodgers
|24
|41,310
|30
|Adam Schenk
|24
|41,310
|30
|Roger Sloan
|24
|41,310
|30
|Nick Taylor
|24
|41,310
|30
|Justin Thomas
|24
|41,310
|36
|Byeong Hun An
|14
|25,346
|36
|Daniel Berger
|14
|25,346
|36
|Jonas Blixt
|14
|25,346
|36
|Julián Etulain
|14
|25,346
|36
|Danny Lee
|14
|25,346
|36
|Sebastián Muñoz
|14
|25,346
|36
|J.T. Poston
|14
|25,346
|36
|Sam Saunders
|14
|25,346
|36
|Ben Silverman
|14
|25,346
|36
|Webb Simpson
|14
|25,346
|36
|Matt Jones
|14
|25,346
|36
|Peter Malnati
|14
|25,346
|36
|Rory Sabbatini
|14
|25,346
|36
|Cameron Tringale
|14
|25,346
|36
|Gary Woodland
|14
|25,346
|51
|Bill Haas
|6
|15,827
|51
|Sungjae Im
|6
|15,827
|51
|Sung Kang
|6
|15,827
|51
|Russell Knox
|6
|15,827
|51
|Trey Mullinax
|6
|15,827
|51
|Harold Varner III
|6
|15,827
|51
|Nick Watney
|6
|15,827
|51
|Chase Wright
|6
|15,827
|59
|Bronson Burgoon
|5
|14,620
|59
|Cameron Davis
|5
|14,620
|59
|John Huh
|5
|14,620
|59
|Zach Johnson
|5
|14,620
|59
|Anirban Lahiri
|5
|14,620
|59
|Joaquin Niemann
|5
|14,620
|59
|Adam Svensson
|5
|14,620
|59
|Vaughn Taylor
|5
|14,620
|67
|Martin Kaymer
|4
|14,008
|68
|Freddie Jacobson
|3
|13,804
|68
|Grayson Murray
|3
|13,804
|70
|Hank Lebioda
|3
|13,600
|71
|Tyler Duncan
|3
|13,396
|71
|Kevin Streelman
|3
|13,396
|73
|Sam Burns
|3
|13,124
|73
|Hudson Swafford
|3
|13,124
|75
|Stewart Cink
|2
|12,784
|75
|Austin Cook
|2
|12,784
|75
|Jason Dufner
|2
|12,784
|78
|Ryan Blaum
|2
|12,308
|78
|Stephan Jaeger
|2
|12,308
|78
|Jim Knous
|2
|12,308
|78
|Richy Werenski
|2
|12,308
|82
|Graeme McDowell
|2
|11,968
|83
|Drew Nesbitt
|0
|11,832