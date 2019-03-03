Honda Classic purse payout: Mitchell makes nearly $1.3 million

By
Getty Images

Keith Mitchell not only picked up his first PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Honda Classic, but he also collected nearly $1.3 million for his victory. Here are the complete purse and FedExCup points breakdowns from PGA National:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Keith Mitchell 500 1,224,000
2 Rickie Fowler 245 598,400
2 Brooks Koepka 245 598,400
4 Lucas Glover 123 299,200
4 Ryan Palmer 123 299,200
6 Vijay Singh 100 244,800
7 Wyndham Clark 88 219,300
7 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 88 219,300
9 Jim Furyk 75 183,600
9 Sergio Garcia 75 183,600
9 Jason Kokrak 75 183,600
12 Ryan Armour 59 137,700
12 Lucas Bjerregaard 0 137,700
12 Bud Cauley 59 137,700
12 Harris English 59 137,700
16 Billy Horschel 50 105,400
16 Charl Schwartzel 50 105,400
16 Michael Thompson 50 105,400
16 Jhonattan Vegas 50 105,400
20 Scott Brown 37 64,736
20 Roberto Castro 37 64,736
20 Ernie Els 37 64,736
20 Brian Gay 37 64,736
20 Talor Gooch 37 64,736
20 Chesson Hadley 37 64,736
20 Russell Henley 37 64,736
20 Max Homa 37 64,736
20 Brian Stuard 37 64,736
20 Matt Wallace 0 64,736
30 Kramer Hickok 24 41,310
30 Patrick Rodgers 24 41,310
30 Adam Schenk 24 41,310
30 Roger Sloan 24 41,310
30 Nick Taylor 24 41,310
30 Justin Thomas 24 41,310
36 Byeong Hun An 14 25,346
36 Daniel Berger 14 25,346
36 Jonas Blixt 14 25,346
36 Julián Etulain 14 25,346
36 Danny Lee 14 25,346
36 Sebastián Muñoz 14 25,346
36 J.T. Poston 14 25,346
36 Sam Saunders 14 25,346
36 Ben Silverman 14 25,346
36 Webb Simpson 14 25,346
36 Matt Jones 14 25,346
36 Peter Malnati 14 25,346
36 Rory Sabbatini 14 25,346
36 Cameron Tringale 14 25,346
36 Gary Woodland 14 25,346
51 Bill Haas 6 15,827
51 Sungjae Im 6 15,827
51 Sung Kang 6 15,827
51 Russell Knox 6 15,827
51 Trey Mullinax 6 15,827
51 Harold Varner III 6 15,827
51 Nick Watney 6 15,827
51 Chase Wright 6 15,827
59 Bronson Burgoon 5 14,620
59 Cameron Davis 5 14,620
59 John Huh 5 14,620
59 Zach Johnson 5 14,620
59 Anirban Lahiri 5 14,620
59 Joaquin Niemann 5 14,620
59 Adam Svensson 5 14,620
59 Vaughn Taylor 5 14,620
67 Martin Kaymer 4 14,008
68 Freddie Jacobson 3 13,804
68 Grayson Murray 3 13,804
70 Hank Lebioda 3 13,600
71 Tyler Duncan 3 13,396
71 Kevin Streelman 3 13,396
73 Sam Burns 3 13,124
73 Hudson Swafford 3 13,124
75 Stewart Cink 2 12,784
75 Austin Cook 2 12,784
75 Jason Dufner 2 12,784
78 Ryan Blaum 2 12,308
78 Stephan Jaeger 2 12,308
78 Jim Knous 2 12,308
78 Richy Werenski 2 12,308
82 Graeme McDowell 2 11,968
83 Drew Nesbitt 0 11,832

Trending Content

More articles like this