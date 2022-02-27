Honda Classic purse payout: Sepp Straka earns more on Sunday than in any season

Sepp Straka won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday at the Honda Classic, beating Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger in a rainy finish.

Straka's victory at PGA National made him the first Austrian-born winner in PGA Tour history. He also made more money at this event than he had in any individual season in his brief Tour career.

Straka earned $1.44 million for his maiden triumph. Though he finished inside the top 125 on the FedExCup points list in each of his first thee years as a Tour member, this paycheck surpassed each of his season totals.

He also moved to 14th on the current FedExCup points list.

"It's unbelievable. I still don't really know. The words aren't really coming to me right now," Straka said after his win. "It's just crazy. I really don't know what to think."

Full-field scores from The Honda Classic

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Straka and the rest of the players who made the Honda cut: