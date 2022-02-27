Honda Classic purse payout: Sepp Straka earns more on Sunday than in any season

Sepp Straka won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday at the Honda Classic, beating Shane Lowry and Daniel Berger in a rainy finish.

Straka's victory at PGA National made him the first Austrian-born winner in PGA Tour history. He also made more money at this event than he had in any individual season in his brief Tour career.

Straka earned $1.44 million for his maiden triumph. Though he finished inside the top 125 on the FedExCup points list in each of his first thee years as a Tour member, this paycheck surpassed each of his season totals.

He also moved to 14th on the current FedExCup points list.

"It's unbelievable. I still don't really know. The words aren't really coming to me right now," Straka said after his win. "It's just crazy. I really don't know what to think."

Here are complete purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Straka and the rest of the players who made the Honda cut:

Finish 

Player

 FedEx 

 Earnings ($) 

1

Sepp Straka

500.00

1,440,000.00

2

Shane Lowry

300.00

872,000.00

3

Kurt Kitayama

190.00

552,000.00

4

Daniel Berger

135.00

392,000.00

T5

Alex Noren

105.00

309,000.00

T5

Gary Woodland

105.00

309,000.00

T7

Chris Kirk

87.50

260,000.00

T7

Matthias Schwab

87.50

260,000.00

T9

Lee Hodges

67.83

194,000.00

T9

John Huh

67.83

194,000.00

T9

Keith Mitchell

67.83

194,000.00

T9

Sam Ryder

67.83

194,000.00

T9

Brian Stuard

67.83

194,000.00

T9

Adam Svensson

67.83

194,000.00

15

Mark Hubbard

55.00

146,000.00

T16

C.T. Pan

45.00

106,533.34

T16

Nick Taylor

45.00

106,533.34

T16

Cameron Young

45.00

106,533.34

T16

Martin Contini

-

106,533.33

T16

Dylan Frittelli

45.00

106,533.33

T16

Billy Horschel

45.00

106,533.33

T16

Beau Hossler

45.00

106,533.33

T16

Brooks Koepka

45.00

106,533.33

T16

Kevin Streelman

45.00

106,533.33

T25

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

32.50

62,800.00

T25

Bill Haas

32.50

62,800.00

T25

Matthew NeSmith

32.50

62,800.00

T25

Taylor Pendrith

32.50

62,800.00

T25

Chase Seiffert

32.50

62,800.00

T30

Lucas Glover

20.91

43,133.34

T30

Denny McCarthy

20.91

43,133.34

T30

J.J. Spaun

20.91

43,133.34

T30

Callum Tarren

20.91

43,133.34

T30

Andrew Kozan

-

43,133.33

T30

Rick Lamb

-

43,133.33

T30

Trey Mullinax

20.91

43,133.33

T30

Louis Oosthuizen

20.91

43,133.33

T30

Mito Pereira

20.91

43,133.33

T30

Ian Poulter

20.91

43,133.33

T30

Nick Watney

20.91

43,133.33

T30

Dylan Wu

20.91

43,133.33

T42

Rickie Fowler

11.75

27,600.00

T42

Brian Gay

11.75

27,600.00

T42

J.T. Poston

11.75

27,600.00

T42

Davis Riley

11.75

27,600.00

T42

Jhonattan Vegas

11.75

27,600.00

T42

Lee Westwood

11.75

27,600.00

T48

Stephan Jaeger

8.00

20,285.72

T48

Brendon Todd

8.00

20,285.72

T48

Danny Willett

8.00

20,285.72

T48

Mackenzie Hughes

8.00

20,285.71

T48

K.H. Lee

8.00

20,285.71

T48

Rory Sabbatini

8.00

20,285.71

T48

Martin Trainer

8.00

20,285.71

T55

Brett Drewitt

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Russell Knox

5.20

18,160.00

T55

David Lipsky

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Roger Sloan

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Alex Smalley

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Sam Stevens

-

18,160.00

T55

Vaughn Taylor

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Curtis Thompson

5.20

18,160.00

T55

Peter Uihlein

5.20

18,160.00

T64

Justin Lower

4.10

17,280.00

T64

Patrick Rodgers

4.10

17,280.00

T66

Bronson Burgoon

3.50

16,800.00

T66

Garrick Higgo

3.50

16,800.00

T66

William McGirt

3.50

16,800.00

T66

Aaron Rai

3.50

16,800.00

T70

Joshua Creel

2.95

16,320.00

T70

Ryan Palmer

2.95

16,320.00

T72

Austin Cook

2.75

16,000.00

T72

Robert Streb

2.75

16,000.00

