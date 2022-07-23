Nelly Korda started Saturday's round at the Evian Championship three shots back of leader Brooke Henderson.

She'll start the final round six back.

The world No. 3, trying to claim her second major victory, opened the Evian Championship shooting 64-67. However, Korda now has her work cut out for her Sunday after an even-par 71 dropped the 23-year-old to T-6.

"A little disappointing honestly," Korda, who sits at 11 under, said after Round 3. "I didn't hit it very good. Didn't really putt great. Made some really good saves here and there, but overall a little bit of a disappointing day."

The Floridian was 2 over through 11 holes. Korda then birdied No. 12 to stay in the mix. Her tee shot on No. 15 landed in the rough and she was visibly angry, but she still made par. Then she nearly aced the par-3 16th en route to birdie, but followed that up with a bogey on No. 17. She had an eagle putt on No. 18, however, the putt fell just left.

"I was over par for a majority of the day, so just to grind back to even probably was my goal," she said. "I tried to get one or two birdies coming in. Kind of got a little screwed on 17. I was not expecting my ball to be there when I walked up onto the green.

"That's Evian. That's golf. You just got to take the punches occasionally."

Despite being diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm earlier this year, which sidelined her for two months, Korda has posted a top-10 in three of four events since returning.

"I'm making sure that I'm staying focused on making my recovery a top priority," she said.

Doing so, Korda still has a chance to make a final-round comeback at Evian reminiscent of Minjee Lee's last year, when Lee came back from seven shots down to win.

What is Korda's game plan as she tries to do what Lee did?

"Get my s*** back together," she said.

"Kidding. Just honestly just trying to stay a little bit more consistent off the tee, be a little bit more aggressive. Not even aggressive, a little smarter on the par 5s. Hopefully drain some putts."