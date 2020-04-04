Hour-by-hour TV coverage for 'Masters Tournament week'

Masters
Getty Images

The 84th Masters Tournament might not be taking place this week, but there is plenty of classic action being showcased from Augusta National.

It begins Monday and Tuesday with Masters highlights and, at 8 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel's "Celebrating the Masters," which showcases features and Golf Films shorts.  Here's a look at early-week Masters coverage (all times ET; airing on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted):

Monday:

  • 2:30PM: 1960 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
  • 4:30PM: 1962 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
  • 6:30PM: 1964 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
  • 8PM: Celebrating the Masters

Tuesday:

  • 2:30PM: 1974 Masters highlights, Gary Player
  • 6:30PM: 1978 Masters highlights, Gary Player
  • 8PM: Celebrating the Masters

Wednesday:

  • 10AM: 1968 Masters highlights, Bob Goalby
  • 12:15PM: 1970 Masters highlights, Billy Casper
  • 3PM: 1986 Masters final round, Jack Nicklaus (CBS)
  • 6:15PM: 1986 winner's news conference, Jack Nicklaus

Below is a complete hour-by-hour, day-by-day TV schedule of Masters coverage across various networks, Thursday-Sunday.

TIME (ET) THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY
9AM        
9:30AM     1989 Masters highlights, Nick Faldo (GC)  
10AM   1980 Masters highlights, Seve Ballesteros (GC)    
10:30AM Masters highlights, Larry Mize (GC)      
11AM        
11:30AM   1983 Masters highlights, Seve Ballesteros (GC)    
Noon 1977 Masters highlights, Tom Watson (GC) 2013 final round, Adam Scott (ESPN)    
12:30PM       2019 final round, Tiger Woods (CBS)
1PM        
1:30PM 1981 Masters highlights, Tom Watson (GC)  

1986 Masters highlights, Jack Nicklaus (GC)

---

1975 final-round highlights, Jack Nicklaus (CBS)

  
2PM        
2:30PM   1974 Masters highlights, Gary Player (GC) 2004 final round, Phil Mickelson (CBS)  
3PM 2012 final round, Bubba Watson (ESPN)      
3:30PM        
4PM        
4:30PM 1962 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer (GC)      
5PM        
5:30PM        
6PM  

2013 winner's news conference, Adam Scott (GC)

---

2005 final round, Tiger Woods (ESPN)

 2004 winner's news conference, Phil Mickelson (GC) 2019 Live From the Masters (GC)
6:30PM 1964 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer (GC) 1978 Masters highlights, Gary Player (GC)    
7PM        
7:30PM

2012 winner's news conference, Bubba Watson (GC)

---

1997 final round, Tiger Woods (ESPN)

      
8PM        
8:30PM        
9PM        
9:30PM        
10PM        
10:30PM        
11PM 1997 winner's news conference, Tiger Woods (GC) 2005 winner's news conference, Tiger Woods (GC)    
11:30PM        
Midnight        

 

