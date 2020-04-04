Hour-by-hour TV coverage for 'Masters Tournament week'

The 84th Masters Tournament might not be taking place this week, but there is plenty of classic action being showcased from Augusta National.
It begins Monday and Tuesday with Masters highlights and, at 8 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel's "Celebrating the Masters," which showcases features and Golf Films shorts. Here's a look at early-week Masters coverage (all times ET; airing on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted):
Monday:
- 2:30PM: 1960 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
- 4:30PM: 1962 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
- 6:30PM: 1964 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer
- 8PM: Celebrating the Masters
Tuesday:
- 2:30PM: 1974 Masters highlights, Gary Player
- 6:30PM: 1978 Masters highlights, Gary Player
- 8PM: Celebrating the Masters
Wednesday:
- 10AM: 1968 Masters highlights, Bob Goalby
- 12:15PM: 1970 Masters highlights, Billy Casper
- 3PM: 1986 Masters final round, Jack Nicklaus (CBS)
- 6:15PM: 1986 winner's news conference, Jack Nicklaus
Below is a complete hour-by-hour, day-by-day TV schedule of Masters coverage across various networks, Thursday-Sunday.
|1989 Masters highlights, Nick Faldo (GC)
|1980 Masters highlights, Seve Ballesteros (GC)
|Masters highlights, Larry Mize (GC)
|1983 Masters highlights, Seve Ballesteros (GC)
|1977 Masters highlights, Tom Watson (GC)
|2013 final round, Adam Scott (ESPN)
|2019 final round, Tiger Woods (CBS)
|1981 Masters highlights, Tom Watson (GC)
1986 Masters highlights, Jack Nicklaus (GC)
1975 final-round highlights, Jack Nicklaus (CBS)
|1974 Masters highlights, Gary Player (GC)
|2004 final round, Phil Mickelson (CBS)
|2012 final round, Bubba Watson (ESPN)
|1962 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer (GC)
2013 winner's news conference, Adam Scott (GC)
2005 final round, Tiger Woods (ESPN)
|2004 winner's news conference, Phil Mickelson (GC)
|2019 Live From the Masters (GC)
|1964 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer (GC)
|1978 Masters highlights, Gary Player (GC)
2012 winner's news conference, Bubba Watson (GC)
1997 final round, Tiger Woods (ESPN)
|1997 winner's news conference, Tiger Woods (GC)
|2005 winner's news conference, Tiger Woods (GC)
