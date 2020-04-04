Hour-by-hour TV coverage for 'Masters Tournament week'

The 84th Masters Tournament might not be taking place this week, but there is plenty of classic action being showcased from Augusta National.

It begins Monday and Tuesday with Masters highlights and, at 8 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel's "Celebrating the Masters," which showcases features and Golf Films shorts. Here's a look at early-week Masters coverage (all times ET; airing on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted):

Monday:

2:30PM: 1960 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer

4:30PM: 1962 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer

6:30PM: 1964 Masters highlights, Arnold Palmer

8PM: Celebrating the Masters

Tuesday:

2:30PM: 1974 Masters highlights, Gary Player

6:30PM: 1978 Masters highlights, Gary Player

8PM: Celebrating the Masters

Wednesday:

10AM: 1968 Masters highlights, Bob Goalby

12:15PM: 1970 Masters highlights, Billy Casper

3PM: 1986 Masters final round, Jack Nicklaus (CBS)

6:15PM: 1986 winner's news conference, Jack Nicklaus

Below is a complete hour-by-hour, day-by-day TV schedule of Masters coverage across various networks, Thursday-Sunday.