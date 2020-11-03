Former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and current No. 1 Dustin Johnson are both in action at this week's Vivint Houston Open, but it's DJ who is the betting favorite.

Johnson is playing his first event since testing positive for COVID-19, while Koepka is playing for just the second time since the 2020-21 season began.

Here's a look at the odds, as of Tuesday morning, courtesy PointsBet Sportsbook:

7/1: Dustin Johnson

16/1: Tyrrell Hatton

18/1: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

20/1: Russell Henley, Brooks Koepka

22/1: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

25/1: Sungjae Im

30/1: Adam Scott

33/1: Jason Day

40/1: Zach Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim

50/1: Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Doc Redman

Notables

60/1: Shane Lowry

70/1: Wyndham Clark

80/1: Lee Westwood

90/1: Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson