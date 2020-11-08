Houston Open payout: Carlos Ortiz's first win nets $1.26 million

Here is the complete FedExCup points breakdown and purse payout for Houston Open winner Carlos Ortiz and the rest of the players who finished 72 holes at Memorial Park:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Carlos Ortiz 500 1,260,000 2 Dustin Johnson 245 623,000 2 Hideki Matsuyama 245 623,000 4 Talor Gooch 135 343,000 5 Brooks Koepka 105 270,375 5 Sepp Straka 105 270,375 7 Sam Burns 83 212,625 7 Jason Day 83 212,625 7 Tyrrell Hatton 83 212,625 7 Mackenzie Hughes 83 212,625 11 Patton Kizzire 63 155,750 11 Adam Long 63 155,750 11 Shane Lowry 63 155,750 11 Aaron Wise 63 155,750 15 Viktor Hovland 51 113,750 15 Russell Knox 51 113,750 15 Francesco Molinari 51 113,750 15 Michael Thompson 51 113,750 15 Harold Varner III 51 113,750 20 Maverick McNealy 42 82,600 20 J.T. Poston 42 82,600 20 Dawie van der Walt 0 82,600 20 Erik van Rooyen 42 82,600 24 Scott Brown 34 58,450 24 Corey Conners 34 58,450 24 Austin Cook 34 58,450 24 Tony Finau 34 58,450 24 Brian Harman 34 58,450 29 Russell Henley 28 47,950 29 Charley Hoffman 28 47,950 29 Cameron Tringale 28 47,950 32 Padraig Harrington 22 39,083 32 Scott Piercy 22 39,083 32 Fabián Gómez 22 39,083 32 Troy Merritt 22 39,083 32 Scottie Scheffler 22 39,083 32 Adam Scott 22 39,083 38 Erik Barnes 0 29,750 38 Will Gordon 16 29,750 38 Justin Harding 0 29,750 38 Satoshi Kodaira 16 29,750 38 Nate Lashley 16 29,750 38 Denny McCarthy 16 29,750 44 Chris Kirk 11 22,750 44 Graeme McDowell 11 22,750 44 Brandt Snedeker 11 22,750 44 Jhonattan Vegas 11 22,750 48 Max Homa 9 19,040 48 John Huh 9 19,040 50 Greg Chalmers 7 16,888 50 Brice Garnett 7 16,888 50 James Hahn 7 16,888 50 Mark Hubbard 7 16,888 50 Sungjae Im 7 16,888 50 Zach Johnson 7 16,888 50 Isaiah Salinda 0 16,888 50 Brian Stuard 7 16,888 58 Lanto Griffin 5 15,890 58 Kramer Hickok 5 15,890 58 C.T. Pan 5 15,890 61 Kevin Chappell 5 15,540 61 Doc Redman 5 15,540 63 Matt Jones 4 15,330 64 Jamie Lovemark 4 15,120 64 Kristoffer Ventura 4 15,120 66 Scott Harrington 4 14,840 66 Sean O'Hair 4 14,840 68 Cameron Davis 3 14,630