Like almost every event played in professional golf, there is a cut made to reduce the field after 36 holes of the Masters Tournament.

The Masters has a limited field, related to the number of invitations it offers, and this year’s number started at 87 players.

After two rounds, the top 50 players and ties will qualify for weekend play, as well as any player within 10 shots of the lead. Therefore, if 70 players were within 10 shots of the 36-hole leader(s), then 70 players would make the cut.

Prior to 2014, the Masters used to cut to the top 44 players and ties (along with the 10-shot rule).