How Carlos Ortiz played three holes in one hole Saturday at Torrey

SAN DIEGO – Carlos Ortiz’s third-round 66 was the best card of the day at the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes and, by all accounts, a flawless effort on a major-championship caliber course.

Stress-free is how Ortiz described his round that moved him into a tie for the lead, but there was one glaring exception: the ninth hole.

“Oh, my God, I don't want to walk you through that. I mean, it was one of those holes that I hit it five times and I made 5,” he laughed. “I hit it five times, I didn't putt it.”

Ortiz’s tee shot sailed into the right rough, and he was only able to advance his next shot on the par 5 some 150 yards. He punched his third shot 100 yards short of the green and hit his next over the green and into an impossible position.

“I tried to knock down a wedge and hit it just a touch too hard, went over the green, left myself short sided,” he said. “I hit a perfect chip shot. I mean, kind of almost like a flop shot, checked and made it. I mean, I feel like I played three holes in one hole, it was just exhausting hitting out of the rough.”

Ortiz chipped in from 58 feet for an unlikely par.

“I was really aggravated and I was really energized after making that chip. I don't know how to react,” he laughed. “I was mad at the same time, but happy I made it.”