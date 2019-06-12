PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Only Dustin Johnson has a chance to move to world No. 1 this week at the U.S. Open.
There are 12 scenarios in which Johnson can pass No. 1 Brooks Koepka, including the most simple: A win.
The other scenarios for Johnson:
- Solo 2nd provided Koepka doesn’t win
- Solo 3rd and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-4
- Solo 4th and Koepka finishes worse than three-way T-7
- Solo 5th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 13th
- Solo 6th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-19
- Solo 7th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-25
- Solo 8th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 40th
- Solo 9th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 49th
- Solo 10th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-58
- Solo 11th and Koepka misses the cut
In any event, Johnson needs at least a two-way tie for 11th (or a four-way T-10 or better) to have a chance to pass Koepka.
As for the other players, Tiger Woods, now ranked fifth, would rise to No. 3 in the world with a victory this week at Pebble Beach.
To pass Justin Rose, Woods needs at least a two-way T-3 or better (depending on Rose’s finish), and to leapfrog Rory McIlroy, Woods needs at least a three-way T-2 or better.