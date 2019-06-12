PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Only Dustin Johnson has a chance to move to world No. 1 this week at the U.S. Open.

There are 12 scenarios in which Johnson can pass No. 1 Brooks Koepka, including the most simple: A win.

The other scenarios for Johnson:

Solo 2nd provided Koepka doesn’t win

Solo 3rd and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-4

Solo 4th and Koepka finishes worse than three-way T-7

Solo 5th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 13th

Solo 6th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-19

Solo 7th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-25

Solo 8th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 40th

Solo 9th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 49th

Solo 10th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-58

Solo 11th and Koepka misses the cut

In any event, Johnson needs at least a two-way tie for 11th (or a four-way T-10 or better) to have a chance to pass Koepka.

As for the other players, Tiger Woods, now ranked fifth, would rise to No. 3 in the world with a victory this week at Pebble Beach.

To pass Justin Rose, Woods needs at least a two-way T-3 or better (depending on Rose’s finish), and to leapfrog Rory McIlroy, Woods needs at least a three-way T-2 or better.