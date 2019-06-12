How DJ can pass Koepka, reach world No. 1 at U.S. Open

Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Only Dustin Johnson has a chance to move to world No. 1 this week at the U.S. Open.

There are 12 scenarios in which Johnson can pass No. 1 Brooks Koepka, including the most simple: A win.

The other scenarios for Johnson:

  • Solo 2nd provided Koepka doesn’t win
  • Solo 3rd and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-4
  • Solo 4th and Koepka finishes worse than three-way T-7
  • Solo 5th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 13th
  • Solo 6th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-19
  • Solo 7th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-25
  • Solo 8th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 40th
  • Solo 9th and Koepka finishes worse than solo 49th
  • Solo 10th and Koepka finishes worse than two-way T-58
  • Solo 11th and Koepka misses the cut

U.S. Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

In any event, Johnson needs at least a two-way tie for 11th (or a four-way T-10 or better) to have a chance to pass Koepka.  

As for the other players, Tiger Woods, now ranked fifth, would rise to No. 3 in the world with a victory this week at Pebble Beach.

To pass Justin Rose, Woods needs at least a two-way T-3 or better (depending on Rose’s finish), and to leapfrog Rory McIlroy, Woods needs at least a three-way T-2 or better.

More articles like this

U.S. Open champions at Pebble Beach in 2019
Golf Central

Rory, Brooks and Jordan 'shut the place down'

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The USGA doesn’t host a Reunion of Champions every year, but after the dinner Tuesday evening at Pebble Beach, Rory McIlroy wished it would.
News & Opinion

The players who don't complain about the U.S. Open tend to win it

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

For all of the USGA’s recent blunders, the U.S. Open has continued to identify worthy champions — champions who didn't complain.

Golf Central

'Regular-guy' Koepka: Best of the rest from Tuesday

BY Jason Crook  — 

Some of the Tour's biggest stars provided insight on everything from their U.S. Open preparation to criticisms of the USGA on Tuesday, there was a lot more where that came from.