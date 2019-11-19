Only five players remain in the hunt for the European Tour’s grand prize.

And that doesn’t include the circuit’s biggest star.

Rory McIlroy was mathematically eliminated from the season-long Race to Dubai after leader Bernd Wiesberger finished third last week in Sun City.

That leaves only five players with a chance to take home the $1.5 million bonus as the European No. 1.

With the DP World Tour Championship offering 2,000 ranking points, there could be plenty of volatility among the top 5 contenders.

Here’s how things stand heading into the season finale:

1. Bernd Wiesberger: 4802.4 points

With such a cushion, the Austrian can finish in outright second place and still be assured of claiming the top spot. If he finishes third, however, that opens the door for the other players to steal the title.

2. Tommy Fleetwood: 4079.8 points

The Nedbank winner gave himself an opportunity, but he’ll need some help. According to the tour, Fleetwood can win his second Race to Dubai title if any of the following scenarios plays out:

• Fleetwood wins; and Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 2nd;

• Fleetwood finishes solo 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than a three-way tie for 3rd; and Jon Rahm or Shane Lowry don’t win

• Fleetwood ties for 2nd with one other player; Wieberger finishes worse than a two-way tie for 7th; Rahm, Lowry or Matt Fitzpatrick doesn’t win

• Fleetwood finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 15th; and Rahm, Lowry or Fitzpatrick don’t win

• Fleetwood finishes in a four-way tie for 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 42nd; and Rahm, Lowry or Fitzpatrick don’t win

3. Jon Rahm: 3898.3 points

Playing for the first time since his win at the Spanish Open, Rahm could finish in a two-way tie for second and still earn the big prize. His scenarios:

• Rahm wins; and Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 2nd

• Rahm finishes solo 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than a two-way tie for 5th; and Fleetwood, Lowry or Fitzpatrick don’t win

• Rahm finishes in a two-way tie for 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 21st; and Fleetwood, Lowry or Fitzpatrick don’t win

4. Shane Lowry: 3613.8 points

The Open champion doesn’t have a top-10 finish since his resounding victory at The Open. To end the year as the European No. 1, he needs at worst a solo second:

• Lowry wins; and Wiesberger finishes worse than a two-way tie for 2nd;

• Lowry finishes solo 2nd; Wiesberger finishes worse than solo 19th; and Fleetwood, Rahm or Fitzpatrick don’t win

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick: 3321 points

With eight top-10s worldwide, the Englishman is still looking for his first victory of the year. He’ll need one in Dubai to chase down Wiesberger:

• Fitzpatrick wins; Wiesberger finishes worse than a two-way tie for 4th; and Fleetwood finishes worse than solo 2nd