How the golf world’s leading organizations responded to the PGA Tour, PIF, DP World Tour merger

The golf world was rocked Tuesday when the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the DP World Tour announced they were merging.

Here’s what the golf world’s leading organizations said about the news in the aftermath.

USGA

“Like most of the golf world, we were surprised by today’s PGA Tour/DP World Tour/LIV Golf news. If this proposed consolidation can help resolve the conflicts in men’s professional golf and allows all parties to focus on the incredible interest, growth, and opportunities that exist within our global game, then it’s an important step forward. We look forward to learning more about how this new approach can further drive long-term growth in our wonderful game.”

- Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA

R&A

“We are pleased that an agreement has been reached which will help men’s professional golf move forward in a collaborative, constructive and innovative fashion. We care deeply about golf’s future and are committed to ensuring that the sport continues to thrive for many years to come. This agreement represents a huge step toward achieving that goal for golf and we look forward to working with the new entity for the benefit of the sport globally.”

- Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A

LPGA

"As we have consistently said, a fractured ecosystem is not good for the game and we look forward to learning what today's announcement means for the growth and impact of global golf. We remain focused on growing the LPGA, continuing to work with the top partners in the world to provide the best opportunity for our membership and to make sure that everything we do continues to allow us to inspire, elevate and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course."

- Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA commissioner

ANGC

“As we have expressed previously, what makes golf special is its rich history and ability to bring people together. We are encouraged by this announcement, which represents a positive development in bringing harmony to men’s professional golf. Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are—and will remain—devoted to developing the game and celebrating its many virtues.”

- Fred Ridley, Augusta National Golf Club and Masters chairman