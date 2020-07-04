DETROIT – Things are a little different these days on the PGA Tour, as the Rocket Mortgage Classic marks the fourth straight events without fans in attendance. But for some players, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It was a warm but quiet afternoon Saturday at Detroit Golf Club, which sits inside the city limits and is lined by dozens of brick houses. Some fans have erected makeshift bleachers in their backyard, especially along the seventh hole where property owners can get within a few feet of the tee box.

But on the other side of that fence, a faint but familiar sound could be heard as the leaders played the outward half: an ice cream truck, which was circling the adjacent neighborhood and whose dulcet tones could be heard inside the ropes. The sounds didn’t escape Matthew Wolff, who heads into the final round with a three-shot lead.

“I think I have to give credit to the ice cream truck that was circling the property. I’m not joking, actually,” Wolff said. “Just had that little like ice cream truck song in my head, and I think that helped me just not think about the speed or the line or anything (on putts). Just keep my head free, which I’ve been giving a lot of credit to this week.”

The song worked wonders for Wolff, who carded nine birdies and an eagle en route to an 8-under 64. At 19 under, he sits three clear of Bryson DeChambeau and Ryan Armour as he looks to win for the second time in less than a year.

And if he has things his way, Wolff will once again be serenaded by the ice cream truck during the final round.

“I’m just more like a vanilla guy, but I don’t know, there’s a couple popsicles on those ice cream trucks that are pretty dang good,” Wolff said. “I’ll be thinking about that tomorrow.”