How Jon Rahm can ascend to world No. 1 Sunday at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio – Memorial leader Jon Rahm could be 18 holes away from ascending to world No. 1 for the first time in his career.

There are two scenarios in which the 25-year-old Spaniard could leapfrog Rory McIlroy and take over the top spot:

A win, plus McIlroy finishing worse than a tie for second (currently T-12);

Solo second, plus McIlroy placing worse than solo 30th.

“It’s obviously a big deal,” Rahm said. “I can’t sit here and try to diminish it and avoid it because it would just be lying to myself because it’s a big deal. But it’s a consequence of me winning (Sunday). What’s important to me tomorrow is to hit good shots, be committed and get the job done. Everything else will be taken care of afterwards.”

At 12-under 204, Rahm holds a four-shot lead over Ryan Palmer.

“He’s going to get there, that’s for sure,” Palmer said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s just a matter of when for him. Obviously, if it’s not me, I’ll shake his hand and congratulate him and be proud of him as well.”