How The Players' $20 million record purse will be broken down

A record purse is up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.
Players will compete for $20 million with the winner of The Players Championship cashing the largest winner's check in pro-golf history at $3.6 million.
Justin Thomas won $2.7 million for capturing last year's Players title.
"We have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this week," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday.
Here is the purse breakdown and how thee $20 million will be allotted come Sunday evening in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida:
- 1. $3,600,000
- 2. $2,180,000
- 3. $1,380,000
- 4. $980,000
- 5. $820,000
- 6. $725,000
- 7. $675,000
- 8. $625,000
- 9. $585,000
- 10. $545,000
- 11. $505,000
- 12. $465,000
- 13. $425,000
- 14. $385,000
- 15. $365,000
- 16. $345,000
- 17. $325,000
- 18. $305,000
- 19. $285,000
- 20. $265,000
- 21. $245,000
- 22. $225,000
- 23. $209,000
- 24. $193,000
- 25. $177,000
- 26. $161,000
- 27. $155,000
- 28. $149,000
- 29. $143,000
- 30. $137,000
- 31. $131,000
- 32. $125,000
- 33. $119,000
- 34. $114,000
- 35. $109,000
- 36. $104,000
- 37. $99,000
- 38. $95,000
- 39. $91,000
- 40. $87,000
- 41. $83,000
- 42. $79,000
- 43. $75,000
- 44. $71,000
- 45. $67,000
- 46. $63,000
- 47. $59,000
- 48. $55,800
- 49. $53,000
- 50. $51,400
- 51. $50,200
- 52. $49,000
- 53. $48,200
- 54. $47,400
- 55. $47,000
- 56. $46,600
- 57. $46,200
- 58. $45,800
- 59. $45,400
- 60. $45,000
- 61. $44,600
- 62. $44,200
- 63. $43,800
- 64. $43,400
- 65. $43,000