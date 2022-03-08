How The Players' $20 million record purse will be broken down

A record purse is up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Players will compete for $20 million with the winner of The Players Championship cashing the largest winner's check in pro-golf history at $3.6 million.

Justin Thomas won $2.7 million for capturing last year's Players title.

"We have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this week," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday.

Here is the purse breakdown and how thee $20 million will be allotted come Sunday evening in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: