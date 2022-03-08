How The Players' $20 million record purse will be broken down

TPC Sawgrass
Getty Images

A record purse is up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Players will compete for $20 million with the winner of The Players Championship cashing the largest winner's check in pro-golf history at $3.6 million.

Justin Thomas won $2.7 million for capturing last year's Players title.

"We have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this week," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday.

Here is the purse breakdown and how thee $20 million will be allotted come Sunday evening in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida:

  • 1. $3,600,000
  • 2. $2,180,000
  • 3. $1,380,000
  • 4. $980,000
  • 5. $820,000
  • 6. $725,000
  • 7. $675,000
  • 8. $625,000
  • 9. $585,000
  • 10. $545,000
  • 11. $505,000
  • 12. $465,000
  • 13. $425,000
  • 14. $385,000
  • 15. $365,000
  • 16. $345,000
  • 17. $325,000
  • 18. $305,000
  • 19. $285,000
  • 20. $265,000
  • 21. $245,000
  • 22. $225,000
  • 23. $209,000
  • 24. $193,000
  • 25. $177,000
  • 26. $161,000
  • 27. $155,000
  • 28. $149,000
  • 29. $143,000
  • 30. $137,000
  • 31. $131,000
  • 32. $125,000
  • 33. $119,000
  • 34. $114,000
  • 35. $109,000
  • 36. $104,000
  • 37. $99,000
  • 38. $95,000
  • 39. $91,000
  • 40. $87,000
  • 41. $83,000
  • 42. $79,000
  • 43. $75,000
  • 44. $71,000
  • 45. $67,000
  • 46. $63,000
  • 47. $59,000
  • 48. $55,800
  • 49. $53,000
  • 50. $51,400
  • 51. $50,200
  • 52. $49,000
  • 53. $48,200
  • 54. $47,400
  • 55. $47,000
  • 56. $46,600
  • 57. $46,200
  • 58. $45,800
  • 59. $45,400
  • 60. $45,000
  • 61. $44,600
  • 62. $44,200
  • 63. $43,800
  • 64. $43,400
  • 65. $43,000

