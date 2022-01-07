How players are honoring Tony Finau's father-in-law at Kapalua

Getty Images

If you watched the first two rounds of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, you may have asked yourself why players are wearing green ribbons on their hats. 

It's to honor Tony Finau's father-in-law, Tipa Galeai, who recently passed away. 

Galeai's daughter and Tony's wife, Alayna Galea'i-Finau, thanked the players for their tributes in an Instagram post. 

 

Tony commented on the post also expressing his gratitude. 

“Grateful for all the guys and caddies who willingly participated,” he said. “Mourning with you babe.”

