How some players plan to show support for Tiger Woods on Sunday

Getty Images

BRADENTON, Fla. – At least a few players will show support Sunday for Tiger Woods.

Both Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed said at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship that they will wear a red shirt and black pants in the final round in a nod to Woods, who was seriously injured in a car accident earlier this week outside Los Angeles.

Coincidentally, McIlroy and Reed are in the same group Sunday, teeing off at 1:30 p.m. ET. They are both four shots off Collin Morikawa’s lead.

It’s unclear how many more players will join them in the show of support. Some players, like Max Homa, likely did not make the trip from the Genesis Invitational with that color combination in their luggage.

McIlroy has been one of Woods’ closest friends on Tour over the past decade, while Reed used to pay homage to Woods by wearing red and black during tournaments.

When asked after his round if he’d don that attire Sunday at The Concession, Reed: “Yeah. Definitely.”

