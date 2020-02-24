How Viktor Hovland's Puerto Rico win got him closer to (but not in) Masters

Getty Images

Viktor Hovland's breakthrough win at the Puerto Rico Open didn't bring with it a Masters invite, but it did nudge the Norwegian significantly closer to Magnolia Lane.

Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to edge Josh Teater for his first career PGA Tour victory, a win that brought with it plenty of perks and job stability. But because it was held opposite a WGC event, Hovland's victory did not give him an automatic invite to the Masters, where he was low amateur last year.

But that doesn't mean that all hope is lost for the 22-year-old. Hovland's win did propel him to No. 60 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a jump of 42 spots. It puts him in line to potentially make the 64-man field at next month's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will be finalized after The Players, and if he moves into the top 50 in the world by March 30 he'll earn that Masters bid.

Patrick Reed's victory in Mexico City moved him back inside the top 10, rising six spots to No. 8 in the world. While Jon Rahm's close call in Mexico wasn't enough to overtake Rory McIlroy at No. 1, it was enough to move up one spot to No. 2, bumping an idle Brooks Koepka down to No. 3.

Mexico runner-up Bryson DeChambeau went from 16th to 14th, while a T-3 finish moved Erik Van Rooyen from No. 52 to No. 40. Jordan Spieth fell one spot to No. 54 after a T-58 finish, while Phil Mickelson fell from 58th to 62nd after failing to qualify for the WGC event.

McIlroy retains the top spot for another week, now followed by Rahm, Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. Recent winner Adam Scott is now up to No. 6, with Patrick Cantlay, Reed, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods rounding out the latest top 10.

Golf Central

Rory returns to world No. 1 for first time since '15

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy took the week off but still moved past Brooks Koepka to return to world No. 1 for the first time since 2015.
Golf Central

WGC-Mexico field update: Spieth in; Phil still out

BY Randall Mell  — 

Jordan Spieth qualified for the WGC-Mexico Championship with his finish at Pebble Beach while Phil Mickelson is still out after missing a 72nd-hole birdie putt.
Golf Central

Rahm rises to world No. 3 after Dubai double

BY Will Gray  — 

Jon Rahm moved up to No. 3 in the latest world rankings after the Spaniard left Dubai with a pair of trophies.