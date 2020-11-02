How to watch the Masters on TV and online

Masters
Getty Images

Masters week is Nov. 9-15. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major on TV and online. Click here for more live streaming and videos, at Masters.com.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, Nov. 9
8-9AM: Morning Drive
2-5PM: Live From the Masters
7-9PM: Live From the Masters

Tuesday, Nov. 10
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters 
7-9PM: Live From the Masters

Wednesday, Nov. 11
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters
6-9PM: Live From the Masters

Thursday, Nov. 12
7-8AM: Morning Drive 
8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters
1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 1
5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters

Friday, Nov. 13
7-8AM: Morning Drive 
8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters
1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 2
5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters

Saturday, Nov. 14
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-1PM: Live From the Masters 
1-5PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 3
5-7PM: Live From the Masters

Sunday, Nov. 15
7-10AM: Live From the Masters 
10AM-3PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 4
3-5PM: Live From the Masters

