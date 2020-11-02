Masters week is Nov. 9-15. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major on TV and online. Click here for more live streaming and videos, at Masters.com.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, Nov. 9

8-9AM: Morning Drive

2-5PM: Live From the Masters

7-9PM: Live From the Masters

Tuesday, Nov. 10

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters

7-9PM: Live From the Masters

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters

6-9PM: Live From the Masters

Thursday, Nov. 12

7-8AM: Morning Drive

8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters

1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 1

5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters

Friday, Nov. 13

7-8AM: Morning Drive

8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters

1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 2

5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters

Saturday, Nov. 14

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-1PM: Live From the Masters

1-5PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 3

5-7PM: Live From the Masters

Sunday, Nov. 15

7-10AM: Live From the Masters

10AM-3PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 4

3-5PM: Live From the Masters