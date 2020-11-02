Masters week is Nov. 9-15. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major on TV and online. Click here for more live streaming and videos, at Masters.com.
(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)
Monday, Nov. 9
8-9AM: Morning Drive
2-5PM: Live From the Masters
7-9PM: Live From the Masters
Tuesday, Nov. 10
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters
7-9PM: Live From the Masters
Wednesday, Nov. 11
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters
6-9PM: Live From the Masters
Thursday, Nov. 12
7-8AM: Morning Drive
8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters
1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 1
5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters
Friday, Nov. 13
7-8AM: Morning Drive
8AM-1PM: Live From the Masters
1-5:30PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament, Day 2
5:30-7:30PM: Live From the Masters
Saturday, Nov. 14
8-9AM: Morning Drive
9AM-1PM: Live From the Masters
1-5PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 3
5-7PM: Live From the Masters
Sunday, Nov. 15
7-10AM: Live From the Masters
10AM-3PM (CBS): Masters Tournament, Day 4
3-5PM: Live From the Masters