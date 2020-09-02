How to watch the U.S. Open on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock

The U.S. Open is being contested Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of 2020.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock will provide two hours of daily live coverage for free. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, will also showcase featured groups and featured holes coverage across all four rounds.

Streaming links and additional information will be added to this page once available.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Sept. 14
8-9AM: Morning Drive 
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Tuesday, Sept. 15
8-9AM: Morning Drive 
9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open 
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Wednesday, Sept. 16
8-9AM: Morning Drive 
9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open 
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Thursday, Sept. 17
6-7:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open 
7:30AM-2PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage
2-5PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage 
5-7PM (Peacock): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage 
5-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Friday, Sept. 18
6-7:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open 
7:30-9:30AM (Peacock): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage 
9:30AM-4PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage 
4-7PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage 
5-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Saturday, Sept. 19
7-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open 
9-11AM (Peacock): Rd. 3 U.S. Open coverage
11AM-7:30PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 3 U.S. Open coverage 
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

Sunday, Sept. 20
6-8AM: Live From the U.S. Open 
8-10AM (Peacock): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage 
10AM-Noon (Golf Channel): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage 
Noon-6PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage
6-8PM: Live From the U.S. Open 

