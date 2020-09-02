The U.S. Open is being contested Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of 2020.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock will provide two hours of daily live coverage for free. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, will also showcase featured groups and featured holes coverage across all four rounds.

Streaming links and additional information will be added to this page once available.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Sept. 14

8-9AM: Morning Drive

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday, Sept. 16

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday, Sept. 17

6-7:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open

7:30AM-2PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage

2-5PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage

5-7PM (Peacock): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage

5-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday, Sept. 18

6-7:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open

7:30-9:30AM (Peacock): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage

9:30AM-4PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage

4-7PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage

5-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Saturday, Sept. 19

7-9AM: Live From the U.S. Open

9-11AM (Peacock): Rd. 3 U.S. Open coverage

11AM-7:30PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 3 U.S. Open coverage

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Sunday, Sept. 20

6-8AM: Live From the U.S. Open

8-10AM (Peacock): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage

10AM-Noon (Golf Channel): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage

Noon-6PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage

6-8PM: Live From the U.S. Open