You want to watch the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's? Here’s how you can do it.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock Premium will provide exclusive, live coverage during Rounds 1 and 2. You can also simulcast all four rounds on Peacock Premium and watch featured-group and featured-hole coverage on Peacock's free tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up.

Streaming links and additional information will be added to this page once available.

(All times Eastern; featured-group and featured-hole times estimated)

Monday, July 12

9-11AM (GC): Live From The Open

7-9PM (GC): Live From The Open

Tuesday, July 13

6AM-2PM (GC): Live From The Open

Wednesday, July 14

6AM-2PM (GC): Live From The Open

Thursday, July 15

1:30-4AM (Peacock Premium): Day 1, The Open, live coverage

4AM-3PM (GC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 1, The Open, live coverage

3AM-3PM (Peacock): Day 1, The Open, featured groups (TBD)

5:30AM-3PM (Peacock): Day 1, The Open, featured holes (Nos. 14-16)

3-4PM (Peacock Premium): Day 1, The Open, live coverage

3-5PM (GC): Live From The Open

Friday, July 16

1:30-4AM (Peacock Premium): Day 2, The Open, live coverage

4AM-3PM (GC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 2, The Open, live coverage

3AM-3PM (Peacock): Day 2, The Open, featured groups (TBD)

5:30AM-3PM (Peacock): Day 2, The Open, featured holes (Nos. 14-16)

3-4PM (Peacock Premium): Day 2, The Open, live coverage

3-5PM (GC): Live From The Open

Saturday, July 17

5-7AM (GC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 3, The Open, live coverage

6AM-2PM (Peacock): Day 3, The Open, featured groups (TBD)

7AM-1PM (Peacock): Day 3, The Open, featured holes (Nos. 14-16)

7AM-3PM (NBC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 3, The Open, live coverage

3-4PM (GC): Live From The Open

Sunday, July 18

4-7AM (GC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 4, The Open, live coverage

5AM-1PM (Peacock): Day 4, The Open, featured groups (TBD)

6AM-Noon (Peacock): Day 4, The Open, featured holes (Nos. 14-16)

7AM-2PM (NBC and Peacock Premium, simulcast): Day 4, The Open, live coverage

2-3PM (GC): Live From The Open