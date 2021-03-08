How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

Getty Images

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, March 8
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Tuesday, March 9
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, March 10
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Island Green glasses
THE PLAYERS

Enter to win a one-of-a-kind 'Island Green' glass

Enter for a chance to win one of only 150 hand-blown rocks glass sets featuring a floating replica of the 17th island green at TPC Sawgrass.

Thursday, March 11
7:30AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)
8:30AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 1 live coverage (Click here to watch)
6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 12
7:30AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)
8:30AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 2 live coverage (Click here to watch)
6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 13
8AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (Click here to watch)
6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 14
8AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)
1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (Click here to watch)
6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

More articles like this
Golf Central

After criticizing 'reactive' response, Glover says Tour's done 'hell of a job'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Lucas Glover was critical of the Tour's coronavirus response at last year's Players, but likes what the Tour did to get players back playing again.
Golf Central

Once again, DJ the betting favorite at Players

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

As he has been all year, Dustin Johnson enters The Players Championship as the betting favorite.

TPC Sawgrass
News & Opinion

Inside the PGA Tour's shutdown at the 2020 Players Championship

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

PGA Tour officials recount how Players Championship week played out last year, from an enthusiastic start to a preemptive shutdown.