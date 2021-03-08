It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online from the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, March 8

7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Tuesday, March 9

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Wednesday, March 10

9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Thursday, March 11

7:30AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)

8:30AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 1 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Friday, March 12

7:30AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups on NBC Sports Gold (Click here to watch)

8:30AM-Noon: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Noon-6PM: The Players Championship (GC), Day 2 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Saturday, March 13

8AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

Sunday, March 14

8AM-6PM: The Players, featured groups and featured holes (Click here to watch)

9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)

1-6PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (Click here to watch)

6-8PM: Live From The Players (Click here to watch)