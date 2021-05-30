How to watch the U.S. Women's Open on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock

Getty Images

The U.S. Women's Open is being contested June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women's second major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock will provide daily live coverage for free. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up for free. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Women's Open.” 

You can also watch morning and afternoon featured groups during the first two rounds on Peacock, DirecTV and on the USGA website. Saturday's and Sunday's alternate streams will include bonus coverage in the mornings and featured groups in the afternoons.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Thursday, June 3
5-7PM (Peacock): Round 1 coverage (Click to watch when live)
7-11PM (Golf Channel): Round 1 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Friday, June 4
5-7PM (Peacock): Round 2 coverage (Click to watch when live)
7-11PM (Golf Channel): Round 2 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Saturday, June 5
2-5PM (NBC Sports): Round 3 coverage (Click to watch when live)
5-10PM (Golf Channel): Round 3 coverage (Click to watch when live)

Sunday, June 6
1-3PM (Peacock): Round 4 coverage (Click to watch when live)
3-7PM (NBC Sports): Round 4 coverage (Click to watch when live)

