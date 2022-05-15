×

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

Getty Images

The PGA Championship is this week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
3-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Tuesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Wednesday
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Thursday
8AM-2PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 1
2-8PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Friday
8AM-2PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 2
2-8PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Saturday
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 3
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 3
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Sunday
8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 4
10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 4
1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

