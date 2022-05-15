The PGA Championship is this week at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday

3-5PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Tuesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Wednesday

9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Thursday

8AM-2PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 1

2-8PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 1

8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Friday

8AM-2PM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 2

2-8PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 2

8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Saturday

8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 3

10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 3

1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)

Sunday

8-10AM (ESPN+): PGA Championship, Day 4

10AM-1PM (ESPN): PGA Championship, Day 4

1-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4

7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (Click here to watch)