How to watch the ANA Inspiration and Augusta National Women's Amateur

Two of the premiere events in the women's game take place this week with the LPGA's first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, and the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

The ANA Inspiration will be contested Thursday-Sunday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Golf Channel will provide coverage for all four rounds.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur begins Wednesday with the first two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The top 30 players after 36 holes in the stroke-play event (ties will be broken via a playoff) will advance to Saturday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. NBC Sports will showcase the final round and Golf Channel will provide playoff coverage on Thursday, if necessary. There is no official play on Friday as players will practice at Augusta National.

Here's how you can watch the two events as well as Sunday's Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Wednesday, March 31

7-9PM: ANA Inspiration Charity Match (Click here to watch)

Thursday, April 1

Noon-4PM: ANA Inspiration, Round 1 (Click here to watch)

6:15-8PM: Augusta National Women's Amateur playoff, if necessary (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: ANA Inspiration, Round 1 (Click here to watch)

Friday, April 2

10-11:30AM: Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur (Click here to watch)

Noon-4PM: ANA Inspiration, Round 2 (Click here to watch)

7-9PM: ANA Inspiration, Round 2 (Click here to watch)

Saturday, April 3

10AM-Noon: Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur (Click here to watch)

Noon-3:30PM: Augusta National Women's Amateur (NBC), Final round (Click here to watch)

5-9PM: ANA Inspiration, Round 3 (Click here to watch)

Sunday, April 4

8AM-1PM: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals (Click here to watch)

5-9PM: ANA Inspiration, Final round (Click here to watch)