How to watch the conclusion of The Players Championship on Monday

After three days of suspensions and delays, The Players Championship will finally conclude on Monday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Golf Channel will have all-day coverage, beginning with the conclusion of the third round. Here’s a look at the lineup (all times ET):

8-11AM: Conclusion of Round 3 (click here to watch)

Conclusion of Round 3 (click here to watch) 11AM-1PM: “Live From The Players” (click here to watch)

“Live From The Players” (click here to watch) 1-6:30PM: Round 4 coverage (click here to watch)

Round 4 coverage (click here to watch) 6:30-8:30PM: “Live From The Players” (click here to watch)

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

If a playoff is needed, there will be a three-hole aggregate session on holes 16, 17 and 18. The Monday weather forecast calls for temperatures reaching 67 degrees and winds in the low-teens.