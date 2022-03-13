How to watch the conclusion of The Players Championship on Monday

Getty Images

After three days of suspensions and delays, The Players Championship will finally conclude on Monday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Golf Channel will have all-day coverage, beginning with the conclusion of the third round. Here’s a look at the lineup (all times ET):

  • 8-11AM: Conclusion of Round 3 (click here to watch)
  • 11AM-1PM: “Live From The Players” (click here to watch)
  • 1-6:30PM: Round 4 coverage (click here to watch)
  • 6:30-8:30PM: “Live From The Players” (click here to watch)

Full-field scores from The Players Championship

If a playoff is needed, there will be a three-hole aggregate session on holes 16, 17 and 18. The Monday weather forecast calls for temperatures reaching 67 degrees and winds in the low-teens.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Gold stand-in: HV3 dons Players-logoed pullover

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

On a 50-degree afternoon, Varner wore a couple of layers underneath but on top, he was sporting a black Players-logoed pullover. 
Golf Central

Watch: Lowry goes berserk after ace at No. 17

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Shane Lowry aced the par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during the third round of The Players Championship – and then went crazy.
News & Opinion

'Major' moment: Malnati scraps to make cut

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Peter Malnati may have been the happiest Tour player ever to shoot 75, to make a cut by one and he smiled like he’d won the tournament.