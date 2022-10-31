×

How to watch: Live stream schedule for WWT Championship, Toto Japan Classic

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be showcased on Golf Channel unless otherwise indicated.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Wednesday

11PM-2AM: Toto Japan Classic, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Thursday

1-5AM: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Round 1 (R&A)

7AM-Noon: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Finale, Round 1 (Challenge Tour)

3-6PM: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

11PM-2AM: Toto Japan Classic, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Friday

1-5AM: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Round 2 (R&A)

7AM-Noon: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Finale, Round 2 (Challenge Tour)

1:30-4:30PM: TimberTech Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

3-6PM: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

11:30PM-2:30AM: Toto Japan Classic, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Saturday

Midnight-4AM: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Round 3 (R&A)

7AM-Noon: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Finale, Round 3 (Challenge Tour)

1:30-4:30PM: TimberTech Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

3-6PM: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

11PM-2AM: Toto Japan Classic, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)​​​​​​​

Sunday

Midnight-3AM: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Round 4 (R&A)

5:30-10:30AM: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Finale, Round 4 (Challenge Tour)

1:30-4:30PM: TimberTech Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

2-5PM: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

