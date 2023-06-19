Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. For this weekend's KPMG Women's PGA Championship coverage, you can stay on Peacock throughout the telecast or switch to NBC at the designated time.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Thursday

6:30-Noon (GC): BMW International Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10 a.m. - noon ET exclusively on live stream

11AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

5-7PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

Friday

6:30-Noon (GC): BMW International Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10 a.m. - noon ET exclusively on live stream

11AM-3PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Tape-delayed; will air 7-9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

5-7PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

Saturday

7:30-Noon (GC): BMW International Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

11AM-3PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

Sunday

7:30-Noon (GC): BMW International Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

11AM-2PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (NBC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): Travelers Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)