×

How to watch: Live streams for Valspar Championship, Hoag Classic

Getty Images

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as available.

Thursday

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

Saturday

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

1-2PM (GC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Valspar Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Hoag Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

More articles like this
Golf Central

JT, Spieth headline Valspar Championship field

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Justin Thomas headlines the field for the next week’s Valspar Championship, which will welcome 10 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
News & Opinion

Burns defends at Valspar in playoff against Riley

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Burns holed a 32-foot birdie putt beat Davis Riley on the second playoff hole, giving him three Tour wins in his last 22 starts.
Golf Central

JT (T-3) 'very easily could have won' Valspar

BY Max Schreiber  — 

JT had one stroke too many at the Valspar Championship to miss out on a playoff and possibly end his year-long winless drought. 