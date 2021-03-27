How to watch, tee times for semifinals at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Getty Images

The Final Four is set for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club. Live coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. Click here to watch the live stream.

The afternoon final will begin shortly after the conclusion of the semis and can be see on NBC Sports, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to watch the live stream.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Full bracket | Scoring | Group standings

Here are the tee times for the two Sunday morning matches (all times Eastern).

10:05 a.m.: Victor Perez (31) vs. Billy Horschel (32)

10:20 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (30) vs. Matt Kuchar (52)

More articles like this
Golf Central

Short par-4 13th delivers theatrics, heartbreak

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

A well-designed golf hole makes players think and No. 13 at Austin CC prompted plenty of contemplation on Saturday.
Golf Central

Scheffler takes down two of Europe's best

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Scott Scheffler has watched enough U.S. Ryder Cup loses to know what he was up against Saturday at the WGC-Match Play.
News & Opinion

To the Victor, the spoils as Perez a surprise semifinalist at WGC-Match Play

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The semifinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is full of surprises, but none more so than Frenchman Victor Perez.