The U.S. Open is being contested June 17-20 on the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's third major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock will provide live coverage for free on Thursday and Friday. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up for free. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Open.”

You can also watch morning and afternoon featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) on Peacock, DirecTV and on the USGA website.

Streaming links and additional information will be added to this page once available.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, June 14

1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Tuesday, June 15

11AM-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Wednesday, June 16

11AM-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Thursday, June 17

8-10:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

10:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

12:30-7PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

7-10PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

10-11PM (Peacock): Rd. 1 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

10PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Friday, June 18

8-10:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

10:30AM-12:30PM (Peacock): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

12:30-6PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

6-9PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

9-10PM (Golf Channel): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

10-11PM (Peacock): Rd. 2 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

10PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Saturday, June 19

8-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

11AM-9PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 3 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

9-11PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

Sunday, June 20

8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)

10AM-Noon (Golf Channel): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

Noon-8PM (NBC Sports): Rd. 4 U.S. Open coverage (Click to watch when live)

8-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (Click to watch when live)