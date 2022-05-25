×

How to watch the U.S. Women's Open on NBC Sports, USA and Peacock

The U.S. Women's Open is being contested June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women's second major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage across the Premium Tier. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. To find the live coverage, open Peacock, navigate to the Browse tab and select the image that says “U.S. Women's Open.”

You can also watch morning and afternoon featured groups, holes and BetCast during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Wednesday, June 1
Noon-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Thursday, June 2
Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
3-8PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Friday, June 3
Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
3-8PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Saturday, June 4
11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Noon-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
1-3PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
3-6PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
6-7PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Sunday, June 5
11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open
1-3PM (USA): U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
3-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
7-8PM: Live From the U.S. Women's Open

