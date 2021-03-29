How the WGC-Match Play shifted the latest Ryder Cup standing for U.S., Europe

Getty Images

There were no changes among the top 10 in the latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings, but there was plenty of shifting right below.

WGC-Dell Technologies champion Billy Horschel moved up seven spots to No. 11. The top six players at the end of the second FedExCup playoffs event will automatically secure spots. U.S. captain Steve Stricker will have six wildcard selections to round out his team.

WGC-Match Play runner-up Scottie Scheffler gained eight spots to No. 14. Matt Kuchar, who finished third, is now 23rd in the standings, a bump of six places.

On the European side, Victor Perez moved closer to making his first team by virtue of his fourth-place showing in Austin, Texas. The Frenchman is now second in the European's world points standing. The top 5 from there, along with four players from a European points list, will automatically qualify.

European captain Padraig Harrington gets three picks.

Here’s the current top 12 players in the U.S. standings:

1. Dustin Johnson
2. Bryson DeChambeau
3. Justin Thomas
4. Brooks Koepka
5. Collin Morikawa
6. Xander Schauffele
7. Patrick Reed
8. Tony Finau
9. Daniel Berger
10. Webb Simpson
11. Billy Horschel
12. Patrick Cantlay

Here’s a look at the players currently qualified from the European and world points lists:

European

  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Jon Rahm
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Rory McIlroy

World

  • Lee Westwood
  • Victor Perez
  • Paul Casey
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Matt Fitzpatrick

