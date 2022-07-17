'I don't know, mate': Cameron Smith dodges LIV question after Open win

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – It didn’t take long for the glow of Cameron Smith’s victory at The Open to be overshadowed by LIV Golf and persistent rumors that the Australian is bound for the Saudi-backed rival league.

Smith, who closed with a 64 on Sunday at St. Andrews to win his first major championship, was asked about the rumors following the final round and he quickly dismissed the question, but not the rumor.

“I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good,” he said. “I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments.”

LIV Golf had been pushed to the background for much of The Open, but rumors abound that the breakaway league is poised to announce a new lineup of players including Smith.

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir tweeted that Henrik Stenson is also poised to join the LIV circuit. Asked at St. Andrews his upcoming schedule, Stenson was vague, “undecided,” he said. How that could impact the Swede’s status as next year’s captain of the European Ryder Cup team remains unknown.