Ian Poulter let one rip this weekend and he’s amused by it, too

No, this blog is not about Ian Poulter ripping a Bryson-like drive over the trees at TPC River Highlands this weekend.

It's about flatulence.

Poulter, for lack of a better term, farted very loudly on the first tee of Sunday’s final round at the Travelers Championship, and of course, it was caught on camera.

“Did you get that?” Poulter asked the cameraman. 

“Stay over there!” His playing partner, Greg Chalmers, joked after the incident. “Is it supposed to be more silent than that?”

After his round, Poulter took to Twitter to laugh with the rest of us. 

“3 club wind this morning on the first tee,” he tweeted, “Always be aware of the live (mic).”

 

And as he exclaimed with this gif, “ALWAYS blame someone else.”

 

