Poulter owns latest trend — bottle cap challenge

Getty Images

The Internet and its trends go in waves, and the latest thing to hit the surf is the bottle cap challenge. Roundhouse kicking the cap off of a bottle without knocking it over. Sounds easy enough … After all, John Mayer did it. 

 

As trends go, the world’s top golfers like to get in on the action. The first PGA Tour player to show off his spin of the bottle cap challenge is Ian Poulter.

 

The New York Times wrote the challenge first got popular by circulating amongst martial arts circles, but nobody is really sure where it came from. 

Let’s just say, if I were to do it, it’d turn out a little bit more like Ryan Reynolds’ attempt. 

News & Opinion

Golf Central

Golf Central

