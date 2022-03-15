Ice Man cometh: Henrik Stenson tabbed European Ryder Cup captain

Europe has its new man: the Ice Man.

Henrik Stenson was announced Tuesday as European Ryder Cup captain for next year’s matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The 45-year-old Swede, a five-time Ryder Cupper who succeeds Padraig Harrington, will captain opposite Zach Johnson, who was named U.S. captain earlier this month.

Stenson’s main tasks: defend home turf and get revenge. Europe has won six straight home Ryder Cups, last losing as the hosts in 1993 at The Belfry. The U.S. is coming off a record-breaking win last year at Whistling Straits, winning 19-9.

In his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, Stenson amassed 11 points and was a part of three winning teams, last in 2018 in Paris. He served as a vice captain last year.

