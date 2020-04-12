If Masters had happened this week? Tiger Woods: I was 'peaking'

As golf fans tuned in for Sunday afternoon's replay of Tiger Woods' historic 2019 Masters victory, Woods joined CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz for some insight.

Fielding questions from his home in Jupiter Island, Florida – from the comfort of his ... putting studio? – Woods was asked if he would've been able to play had this year's Masters taken place this week as originally scheduled.

"I would've been good to go," Woods said, with a big smile. "Yes, I would've been good to go."

Woods hadn't played competitively since mid-February, when he finished last among players who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational. He skipped the WGC-Mexico Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship because of his surgically repaired back.

"My back is simply just not ready for play next week," Woods said before The Players, which was later canceled after 18 holes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the suspension of the PGA Tour schedule, which forced the Masters to new Nov. 12-15 dates, Woods said he continued to practice and play at his home club, Medalist, which has remained open. His mind and body were coming together, too, as Woods said he was transforming into his "normal pre-major-championship self."

"I was out practicing and subconsciously getting ready – I didn't realize I was getting ready, I just wanted to go out there and have some fun, hit some balls and get out the house," Woods said. "It's amazing. I've been doing it for so long, that things were starting to come together, I was starting to peak. Trying to peak four times a year – and I know that the tournament's been postponed, not [to be played] until November, but for some reason I was still peaking anyways. It was kind of funny.

"Just goes to show you, muscle memory."

