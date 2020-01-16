Park (65) leans on hot putter for fast start at Diamond Resorts

Getty Images

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Inbee Park wanted to get off to a fast start this season to build up world-ranking points for another run at an Olympic gold medal.

So far, so good.

Park opened the new season with a 6-under 65 at the LPGA’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. She’s two shots behind the leader, Danielle Kang.

Eye on No. 1, Kang off to hot start in new season

 BY Randall Mell  — 

With little time off between LPGA tour seasons, Danielle Kang takes the early lead at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions with a first-round 63.

“It was a great day, especially having a bogey-free round, especially being the first round of the year,” Park said.

While Park is a Hall of Famer and a seven-time major championship winner, she doesn’t typically get off to fast starts to the year. She didn’t make her first start until the HSBC Women’s World Championship in late February last year. She’ll make four starts before that this year. She’s also committed to next week’s Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, the ISPS Handa Vic Open and the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Full-field scores from the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

The most promising sign to Park’s quick start Thursday was her putting. One of the game’s great putters, Park was frustrated with her stroke last year.

“I feel like my putting improved a bit compared to last year, so I'm happy with that,” Park said.

Park, 31, is looking for her 20th LPGA title. She was winless last year but is looking to change that as she seeks to qualify for the Olympics. She won the gold medal in women’s golf four years ago.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Slam or not, Inbee (65) cherishes Evian memories

BY Randall Mell  — 

There was some question over whether Inbee Park achieved a career Grand Slam in women’s golf when she won the Women’s British Open in 2015.
News & Opinion

I. Park (62) takes LPGA lead in NW Arkansas

BY Associated Press  — 

Inbee Park had five straight birdies in a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead Friday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Golf Central

I. Park hoping to join elite company with ANA win

BY Randall Mell  — 

Inbee Park is already among the legends of the women’s game. With seven major championship titles, she isn’t that far from a discussion of whether she belongs on the LPGA’s Mount Rushmore of great players.